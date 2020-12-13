Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$6.50

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

FRU opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.00. Freehold Royalties Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.35 million and a P/E ratio of -82.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -578.57%.

About Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU.TO)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

