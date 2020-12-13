FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of FTI Consulting worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $25,614,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1,271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 229,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,317,000 after buying an additional 212,986 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,614,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,797,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after acquiring an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FCN opened at $109.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.96. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.87 and a 1 year high of $144.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.18. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround, restructuring, business transformation, bankruptcy, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

