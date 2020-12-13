FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a report published on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FuelCell Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.19. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $11.31.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $293,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $909,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 56.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 46.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

