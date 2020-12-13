FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.86. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on KMI. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $14.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.99. Kinder Morgan has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

