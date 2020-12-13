FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:AAN)

Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aaron’s in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now expects that the company will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.30. Northcoast Research has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Aaron’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AAN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.89.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 71.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 185,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Aaron’s by 7.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 109,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total transaction of $156,210.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About Aaron’s

Aaron's Holdings Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, Aaron's, Inc, operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

