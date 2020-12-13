FY2020 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.04 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.43 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CMA. Truist increased their price objective on Comerica from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on Comerica from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.03.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $52.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $73.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 33,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

