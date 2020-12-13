FY2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) – Raymond James lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $6.04 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.80. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

OSB has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Norbord from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Norbord from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

OSB opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 369.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.60. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.31. Norbord had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4569 per share. This is an increase from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in Norbord by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 9,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, moldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

