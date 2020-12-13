FY2020 EPS Estimates for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Raised by Analyst

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Primoris Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRIM. BidaskClub cut Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PRIM stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.19. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 18.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 6.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 20.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 32.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total value of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

