FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Danaos Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Danaos in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.02. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

DAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaos from $4.75 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaos from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

NYSE:DAC opened at $17.61 on Friday. Danaos has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The firm has a market cap of $436.55 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.78.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Danaos by 28.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Danaos in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 8.4% during the third quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 472,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of October 12, 2020, it had a fleet of 63 containerships aggregating 385,769 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

