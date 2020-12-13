FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCB) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Docebo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05).

Docebo (TSE:DCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.06 million.

