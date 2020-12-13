FY2021 Earnings Forecast for The Kroger Co. Issued By Northcoast Research (NYSE:KR)

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Kroger in a report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now forecasts that the company will earn $3.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Kroger’s FY2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Shares of KR opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $26.72 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in The Kroger by 63.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Kroger by 30.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,577.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,142.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,041 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

