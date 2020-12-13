FY2021 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Raised by Analyst

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for GameStop in a report issued on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.96) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.28). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.32. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. GameStop’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

GME stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. GameStop has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 12,886.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

