FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Boosted by Analyst (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) (TSE:HDI) – Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, December 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Get Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$29.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday.

HDI stock opened at C$24.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$24.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.43. The stock has a market cap of C$512.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. Hardwoods Distribution Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.40 and a 52-week high of C$29.00.

In related news, Director Lance Richard Blanco sold 11,600 shares of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total value of C$290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,225 shares in the company, valued at C$2,205,625. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $357,699.

About Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.