FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($4.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($3.98). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agios Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $34.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.12 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 170.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.63%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.18.

NASDAQ AGIO opened at $33.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.81. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 254.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,442,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $337,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA, an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

