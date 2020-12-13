FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a research report issued on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of VLOWY opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.09. Vallourec has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $26.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14.

About Vallourec

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for energy and industry sectors in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. It offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, specialized tubes, and process tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids and hydrocarbons.

