Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $47.50

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $40.52 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.31.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.02. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $37.67.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,691,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,222 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,847,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,179,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,408,000 after acquiring an additional 713,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. 75.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.