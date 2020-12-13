Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI) Shares Gap Up to $0.62

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) (CVE:GSI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.62, but opened at $0.78. Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 551,631 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of C$63.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.56.

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) Company Profile (CVE:GSI)

Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. Its mobile video solutions integrate high-definition digital video with the global positioning system (GPS) for real-time vehicle location, time, date, and telematics data; and provide a 360-degree view inside and outside vehicles.

Recommended Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (GSI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.