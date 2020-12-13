GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM) Shares Gap Down to $10.00

Shares of GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.00, but opened at $9.50. GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 48,617 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £10.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.18.

About GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) (LON:GCM)

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Resources Plc (GCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.