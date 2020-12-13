General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 93,447 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,928,095,000 after buying an additional 150,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,529,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,763,000 after purchasing an additional 162,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $151.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

