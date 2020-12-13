Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $592.57 Million

Brokerages forecast that Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) will report sales of $592.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $597.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $584.60 million. Genesco reported sales of $677.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share.

GCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. CL King raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, 140166 raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

NYSE:GCO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.63. Genesco has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $51.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 2,445.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,451 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Genesco by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the second quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Genesco by 8.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

