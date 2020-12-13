Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €86.00 by Independent Research

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) (ETR:GXI) received a €86.00 ($101.18) target price from equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.50 ($102.94) price objective on Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €92.94 ($109.34).

Get Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) alerts:

Shares of GXI stock opened at €91.75 ($107.94) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €93.53 and its 200 day moving average price is €91.81. Gerresheimer AG has a 1-year low of €50.65 ($59.59) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.49, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Read More: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer AG (GXI.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.