Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) Position Increased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 43.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,340,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 405,000 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 5.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLUU opened at $9.15 on Friday. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,934 shares of company stock valued at $3,514,428 over the last three months. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLUU. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.80 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.69.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

