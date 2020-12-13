Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

GSBD stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $16.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the third quarter worth $218,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 20.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 87.1% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 462.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

