Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,283 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO during the third quarter worth about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 833.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AGCO opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $35.33 and a twelve month high of $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $72.19.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.07. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,691.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total value of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,877.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,968 shares of company stock worth $22,770,653 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGCO shares. BidaskClub lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGCO from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Melius upgraded AGCO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.94.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

