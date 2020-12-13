Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 754,862 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 303.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754,862 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.20% of Genworth Financial worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 48.4% in the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 53,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 7,278,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,384,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 213,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNW. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of GNW opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

