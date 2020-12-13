Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 8,159 Shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 104.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,159 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in America’s Car-Mart were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 334,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,358,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,829,000 after acquiring an additional 102,070 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 4.0% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the second quarter valued at $9,272,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stephens upped their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.67.

NASDAQ CRMT opened at $113.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $748.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.98. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.18 and a twelve month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $223.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.77 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

