Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stock Position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 64,290.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,064,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,056,435 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 23.77% of Monroe Capital worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRCC. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 580,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 218,386 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 225,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 402,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCC opened at $9.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.19 million, a PE ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Monroe Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.32 million. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.70%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Monroe Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Steele sold 9,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $87,104.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

