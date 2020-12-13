Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 153,776 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 239.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,776 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.03. Bank OZK has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.76.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $251.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.29 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.78.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

