Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 18,404 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Mercury General worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury General by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 463,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,872,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,830,000 after buying an additional 68,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after buying an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. 37.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCY opened at $46.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Mercury General Co. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $942.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Mercury General’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

MCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

