Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 19,870 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 99.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,870 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,681,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,066,000 after purchasing an additional 240,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,143,000 after purchasing an additional 42,105 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Stamps.com by 304.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 665,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $160,363,000 after purchasing an additional 501,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stamps.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Stamps.com by 124.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 451,818 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,995,000 after purchasing an additional 250,942 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $196.61 on Friday. Stamps.com Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $325.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.87 and a 200-day moving average of $221.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 0.50.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.80.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 51,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $11,190,621.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,399,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,850.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,202 shares of company stock valued at $22,562,111 in the last ninety days. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

