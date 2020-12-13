Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 5,387 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

Shares of PAC opened at $109.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $135.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.10.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.06 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 19.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

