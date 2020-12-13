Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 645,980 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 7,735.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 654,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,980 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.69% of ACCO Brands worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. 73.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.68. ACCO Brands Co. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.92.

In related news, Director Ronald M. Lombardi acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Paul Hargrow sold 23,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $194,595.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,595.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

