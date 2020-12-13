Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 38,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $15,257,000 after buying an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Tapestry by 60.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 96,048 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 36,333 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 20.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Tapestry by 366.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Tapestry from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tapestry from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.09.

NYSE:TPR opened at $29.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

