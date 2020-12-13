Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 437.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,621 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $37,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.41.

VIRT stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.89. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $28.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 157.38%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.