Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 106,419 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,702,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,678,000 after buying an additional 1,972,888 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,474,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,011,000 after buying an additional 74,536 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 223,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

NYSE:WRI opened at $22.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52 week low of $12.21 and a 52 week high of $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,073.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

