Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 222.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,476 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.39% of Photronics worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 232.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 547,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 383,034 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $3,909,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Photronics by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,864,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,256,000 after purchasing an additional 333,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Photronics by 35.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 867,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 226,162 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Photronics by 62.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 207,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,366.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $29,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,407.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $168,025. Insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $738.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.31 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $149.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.87 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FDP substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

