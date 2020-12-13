Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 2,462.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 445.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,618,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572,065 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,570,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,096 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $12,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,228,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

CRBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

