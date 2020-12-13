Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 789.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 904,557 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 1.47% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Mourick Mark Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSA opened at $34.32 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

NSA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

