Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 5,802.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,242,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221,756 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.88% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 285,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 75,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 25,021 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennedy-Wilson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Shares of KW opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.07. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $22.84.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.04 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

