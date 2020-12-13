Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,277 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYKE shares. ValuEngine lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barrington Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 2,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $102,789.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,766.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.44. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

