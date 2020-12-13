Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $1.51 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $90,000.

XPEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on XPeng from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on XPeng from $34.70 to $57.71 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.24.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company's products also include autonomous driving software system. In addition, it engages in the vehicle wholesale and retail activities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

