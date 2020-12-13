Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 50,195 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 348.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,195 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJW. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in SJW Group by 45.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SJW Group by 82.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the third quarter worth $239,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, insider Andrew F. Walters sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $328,851.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Wendy Avila-Walker sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $36,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SJW opened at $69.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.20, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $165.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.23 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.91%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker, subscription service line protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

