Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 6,226 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 56.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 28.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRVL opened at $94.90 on Friday. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $96.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.81.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 12,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $1,077,394.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,676,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,551,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $86,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 910,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,370,194.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,317 shares of company stock worth $7,972,716 in the last 90 days. 50.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

