Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 27,292.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,609,407 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 2.32% of Allison Transmission worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 10.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,481,747 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after purchasing an additional 518,055 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after purchasing an additional 518,823 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,692,424 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,248,000 after purchasing an additional 78,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 981,879 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,503,000 after acquiring an additional 341,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALSN opened at $42.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.59 and a 200 day moving average of $37.61.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.60% and a net margin of 16.00%. Equities analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

ALSN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

