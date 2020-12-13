Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 529.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,557 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

RCM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on R1 RCM from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

RCM opened at $21.74 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.42, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.