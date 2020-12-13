Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,042,074 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,767,768 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,042,074 shares during the period. The Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 1.8% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.98% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $823,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 47.67% of the company’s stock.

TD opened at $56.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average of $47.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $57.50.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 17.44%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6114 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.12%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Bank of America cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

