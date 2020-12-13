Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 21,837 Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 40.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,837 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cinemark by 434.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cinemark by 93.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cinemark from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $35.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.14. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

