Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,930 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 19.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,996.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BOOT shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.46.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $40.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.40. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

