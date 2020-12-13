Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $214,853.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,968.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,081 shares of company stock valued at $51,993,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Coupa Software from $250.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Coupa Software stock opened at $318.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.50 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.83. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

