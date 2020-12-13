Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,121 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,036 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 25.56% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

